Home / Education / Admissions / DU 3rd cut-off list 2021: Over 74% seats filled, list for remaining seats soon
admissions

DU 3rd cut-off list 2021: Over 74% seats filled, list for remaining seats soon

DU third cut-off list will be released today. Candidates can check the cut-off list at du.ac.in.
DU 3rd cut-off list 2021: Over 74% seats filled, list for remaining seats soon (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

DU third cut-off list will be released today. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed, university officials said.

Meanwhile, Maharaja Agrasen college has released the third cut-off list for many of its courses barring a few, as seats have filled up in them.

Over 51,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses, filling up a little over 74 per cent of the 70,000 seats available, according to official data.

As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, they said.

As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Topics
delhi university admission delhi university
