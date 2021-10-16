DU 3rd cut-off list 2021: Over 74% seats filled, list for remaining seats soon

DU third cut-off list will be released today. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed, university officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Maharaja Agrasen college has released the third cut-off list for many of its courses barring a few, as seats have filled up in them.

Over 51,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses, filling up a little over 74 per cent of the 70,000 seats available, according to official data.

The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed, university officials said.

As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)