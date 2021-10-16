Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / DU 3rd cut-off list released, admissions closed for many courses
admissions

DU 3rd cut-off list released, admissions closed for many courses

DU third cut-off list for admission to science, arts, commerce undergraduate courses has been released. The DU third cut-off list is available on the official website of the University, du.ac.in.
DU 3rd cut-off list released for undergraduate admissions in colleges(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 06:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi University (DU) has released the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the university. The DU third cut-off list is available on the official website of the University, du.ac.in.

DU 3rd cut-off for arts, commerce subjects

DU 3rd cut-off for science subjects

DU 3rd cut-off for BA programmes

Admissions against the third cut-off list will begin on October 18, 10 am and the last date for admission is October 21, 11.59 pm. 

Over 74% seats, amounting to 51,000 seats have already been filled in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University through the first cut-off lists. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, the university officials have said.

“The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Third Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website,” the university has said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du cut off list delhi university admission delhi university
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DU 3rd cut-off list 2021: Over 74% seats filled, list for remaining seats soon

DU admissions: Some colleges release third cut-off list

JoSAA counselling 2021: Registration, choice filling window opens 

DU third cut-off list for UG admissions to be released today at du.ac.in portal
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP