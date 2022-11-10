DU 3rd merit list 2022 for UG courses today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The third merit list for undergraduate admissions at University of Delhi will be released today, November 10, at or after 5 pm. Once released, candidates can check their admission status by logging in to the website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University had previously displayed a list of course and college wise number of vacant seats available for the third round of undergraduate admissions. The university had also given a two-day window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry during which fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who had already taken admission were available.

“Through the provision of Mid-Entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” DU said.

After the DU 3rd merit list is released, candidates have to accept the allotted seat between November 11 (10 am) and November 13 (4:59 pm).

As per the admission schedule of the third round, the last date for payment of application fee online is November 15 (4:59 pm).

