DU 5th Cut off 2021: UG courses admission begins today, register till Nov 10

DU 5th cut off 2021 list has been released. The registration process begins today and the last date to apply is till November 10, 2021. Check how to apply below. 
Published on Nov 09, 2021 03:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University has released the DU 5th Cut off 2021 on November 8, 2021. On the basis of the fifth cut off, the varsity has started the admission process for various undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for the courses through the official website of the respective colleges till November 10, 2021. 

As per the schedule released by Delhi University, the colleges can complete the approvals for admission against fifth cut off till November 11, 11.59 pm and the last date for payment of fee against the cut off is till November 12. Candidates who have scored above the DU 5th cut off 2021 can apply online for admission through these simple steps given below. 

DU 5th Cut off 2021: How to register for admission

  • Visit the official site of college they want to apply.
  • Select the login or register online link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and press ok.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • If needed, candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The special drive cut off for vacant seats will be released by the University on November 13 and candidates can apply against the special drive list from November 14 to November 15, 2021. The last date for payment of fees for this cut off list is till November 16, 2021. 

