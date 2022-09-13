DU Admission 2022: Top colleges of Delhi University as per NIRF rankings

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University has started the application process for Undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply on the CSAS portal link at admission.uod.ac.in. The admission process has been divided into 3 phases. The first one is application, second one is choice filling and third one is seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, DU UG admission will be based on CUET entrance test marks, not Class 12 scores. However, in case of a tie, it will be resolved taking into consideration marks of Class 12 board exams. Those who are considering admission to Delhi University can check the list of top colleges below. This list has been prepared as per NIRF 2022 rankings released by the Education Ministry.

The following list consists top colleges under Delhi University in descending order of NIRF rank:

DU Admission 2022: Top colleges under Delhi University

Miranda House (NIRF rank 1)

Hindu College (NIRF rank 2)

Lady Shri Ram College For Women (5)

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (7)

Kirori Mal College (10)

St. Stephens's College (11)

Shri Ram College of Commerce (12)

Hans Raj College (14)

Sri Venkateswara College (14)

Lady Irwin College (16)

Acharya Narendra Dev College (18)

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (21)

Gargi College (23)

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (25)

Deshbandhu College (28)

Daulat Ram College (29)

Maitreyi College (34)

Dyal Singh College (35)

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (36)

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (39)

Kamala Nehru College (40)

Ramanujan College (41)

Jesus & Mary College (44)

Full list here.

