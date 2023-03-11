Delhi University (DU) issues advisory for CUET aspirants seeking UG admission

University of Delhi has asked Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 aspirants seeking undergraduate admissions to go through syllabi of different courses before choosing preferences on the university's admission portal.

For DU UG admission, candidates must appear and qualify in CUET UG. They are also required to fill the Common Seat Allocation System Undergraduate or CSAS UG 2023 form on admission.uod.ac.in. In the CSAS form, candidates need to give preference of programme+college.

DU said that at times, candidates opt for programmes with the purpose of taking admission to a particular college, when they have no prior knowledge or proficiency required for pursuing those programmes or areas of study.

“For example, for pursuing certain language related programs, working knowledge/ proficiency in reading and writing in the specific language could be a prerequisite. Therefore, before giving the preferences on the CSAS(UG) 2023 portal, the candidates are advised to go through the syllabi of all the Programs in which they wish to join the University, if offered,” the university said.

Admission to undergraduate courses are given on the basis of CUET merit score and preferences opted by candidates. Admission once confirmed, freeze to a course while submitting preferences can not be changed during the course of study, DU said.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency, who conducts CUET UG, has extended the application deadline. Candidates can submit forms till March 30 on cuet.smarth.ac.in.