DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list today, here’s how to check

Delhi University will release DU Admissions 2022 CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list on December 2, 2022. The spot round 2 allocation list will be released by the University at 5 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for the spot admission can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the link to accept the allocated seats will be active from December 3 to December 4, 2022. College can verify and approve the online applications from December 3 to December 5, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till December 6, 2022.

DU Admissions 2022: How to check CSAS Spot Round allocation list

Candidates can check the allocation list through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on admission link and a new page will open.

Press Spot Round 2 allocation list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and the result will be displayed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

