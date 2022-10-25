DU Admissions 2022: Last date today to submit admission fees for CSAS Round 1

Delhi University has extended the last date for fee payment of DU Admissions 202 CSAS Round 1. The link to make the payment of fees will remain active till October 25, 2022, 2 pm. Candidates can make the payment through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of “UPGRADE”.

The vacant seats will be displayed on the official portal on October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The second CSAS allocation list will be released on October 30, 2022. As per the previous schedule, candidates to accept the allocated seat from October 31 to November 1, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 31 to November 2, 2022. The last date for second allocation fee payment is till November 3, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON