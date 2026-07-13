DU Admissions 2026: What if you miss your dream DU college? here's what students should do after first list is out

Delhi University has concluded the Phase I and II registration process for undergraduate courses on July 11, 2026. Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) (Hons.), B.Com (Pass) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Hons.) English emerged as one of the top three preferred undergraduate programs opted by students in DU.

Delhi University (File Photo)

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The other top courses include English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA Programme (History and Political Science), BA (Hons) History, BSc (Hons) in Zoology, Mathematics, BSc programme Life Science and BA (Hons) Economics, as per the PTI report.

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The university officials have stated that 2,73,751 candidates have signed up on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, of whom 2,18,284 completed their registrations. Of those who completed registration, 97,775 are male candidates, and 1,20,509 are female candidates, according to university data.

What if you don't get a seat?

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{{^usCountry}} The first phase CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm on July 16, 2026. Soon after the list is out, the dreams of many students will fail to secure their first-choice course or college. Such students should not panic, as they have other ways to get into their dream college. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first phase CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm on July 16, 2026. Soon after the list is out, the dreams of many students will fail to secure their first-choice course or college. Such students should not panic, as they have other ways to get into their dream college. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the first round need not register again. They will automatically be considered in the next allocation rounds based on their CUET scores, preferences and seat availability.

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The university is scheduled to release the second allocation list on July 25, followed by additional rounds if vacancies remain.

What if you are allotted a seat?

Those who are allotted a seat in the first allotment must log in to the CSAS portal and verify the allotted college, course, category and other admission details carefully.

If satisfied with the allocation, the student should accept the seat within the stipulated deadline. Once the seat is accepted, the respective college will verify the candidate's documents online. After successful verification, candidates must pay the admission fee within the prescribed timeline to confirm their admission.

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The accept option will be available from July 16 to July 18 2026. The colleges can verify and approve the online applications from July 16 to July 20, 2026.

A total of 71,600 undergraduate seats are available across 73 UG programmes and more than 150 BA programme combinations offered by 67 colleges affiliated with the university.