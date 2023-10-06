DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will end the registration process for DU B.Tech Admission 2023 spot round 3 on October 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round for B.Tech program for the academic year 2023-24 can do it through the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The declaration of allocations in spot admission round 3 will be done on October 9, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 9 to October 11, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 9 to October 12, 2023. The last date for payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 13, 2023.

Candidates who have opted for spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3. Candidates who had applied for B.Tech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round 3 can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for spot round through his/her dashboard.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: How to apply for spot round 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and upload the documents if needed.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU Admission.