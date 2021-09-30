Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU First Cut off List 2021: Releasing tomorrow, admission begins on October 4
admissions

DU First Cut off List 2021: Releasing tomorrow, admission begins on October 4

DU First Cut off List 2021 will be releasing tomorrow, October 1, 2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 03:53 PM IST
DU First Cut off List 2021: Releasing tomorrow, admission begins on October 4(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Delhi University will release DU First Cut off List 2021 on October 1, 2021. The cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be released for three streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts. The list will be available to all the candidates who want to take admission in the varsity on the official site of DU on du.ac.in. 

The colleges affiliated with Delhi University will release their respective cut-off list on their official websites. The admission process will begin on October 4 and will end on October 6 for those candidates who get it through the cut-off. Colleges will have to complete the approvals for admission against the first cut-off by October 7, 2021. DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Live Updates

As per the schedule released by the varsity, the second cut-off list will release on October 9 and the third cut-off list will release on October 16, 2021. 

This year Delhi University will also release a special cut-off list on October 25, 2021. The fourth cut-off list will release on October 30 and the fifth list on November 8, 2021. Also, the declaration of cut-offs against Special drive on vacant seats will be done on November 13, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university cut offs du cut off list delhi university admission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

OJEE 2021 results declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link for rank card

MHT CET 2021 exam dates out for candidates who could not appear due to rains

AIMA MAT 2021: Exam Schedule released for December session, apply at mat.aima.in

Expect higher cut-offs this year: College principals to DU aspirants
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP