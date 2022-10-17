Home / Education / Admissions / DU First Cut Off List 2022 Live: First cut off releasing tomorrow
Live

admissions
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:58 PM IST

DU First Cut Off List 2022 Live Updates: DU UG first cut off list 2022 will be released on October 18 at 5 pm.

ByHT Education Desk
The DU UG first cut off list 2022 will be published by Delhi University on October 18, 2022. The undergraduate first cut off list will be made released at 5pm. Candidates who have registered for the admission round can view the list on the official DU website at du.ac.in.

From October 19 to October 21, candidates can accept their seats, and from October 19 to October 22, 2022, colleges can verify and accept their online applications. The deadline for candidates to pay their admission fees is October 24, 2022.

The stimulated list was released by Delhi University on Friday, October 14, 2022, and the deadline to change preferences was scheduled by Sunday, October 16, at 5 p.m.

  • Oct 17, 2022 03:58 PM IST

    DU First Cut Off List 2022: List of websites to check

    admission.uod.ac.in

    du.ac.in

  • Oct 17, 2022 03:50 PM IST

    DU admissions 2022: First cut off list

    Delhi University will release DU UG first cut off list 2022 on October 18, 2022 at 5 pm.

delhi

admissions
Published on Oct 17, 2022 03:50 PM IST

DU First Cut Off List 2022 Live Updates: DU UG first cut off list 2022 will be released on October 18 at 5 pm.

