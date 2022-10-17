DU First Cut Off List 2022 Live: First cut off releasing tomorrow

The DU UG first cut off list 2022 will be published by Delhi University on October 18, 2022. The undergraduate first cut off list will be made released at 5pm. Candidates who have registered for the admission round can view the list on the official DU website at du.ac.in.

From October 19 to October 21, candidates can accept their seats, and from October 19 to October 22, 2022, colleges can verify and accept their online applications. The deadline for candidates to pay their admission fees is October 24, 2022.

The stimulated list was released by Delhi University on Friday, October 14, 2022, and the deadline to change preferences was scheduled by Sunday, October 16, at 5 p.m.

