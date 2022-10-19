Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:08 PM IST

DU NCWEB Admission 2022 registration ends today, October 19, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on October 19, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for undergraduate courses at the Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board can apply now through the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

The courses offered by NCWEB are B.A (programme), B.Com under UG courses and various masters degree. The candidate enrolled for B.A. Programme / B.Com. will be required to complete the course within five years of their first enrolment. The process to enroll for postgraduate courses involves two modes- merit based and entrance test based.

Direct link to apply here 

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow all the simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.
  • Click on the admission link and a new page will open.
  • Press DU NCWEB link and enter the login details.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU NCWEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education news
du admissions education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out