DU Law Admission 2023: Registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins at law.uod.ac.in, link here

University of Delhi has started the registration process for DU Law Admission 2023. The registration process begins for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses. Candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2023 can apply online through the official site of Delhi University at law.uod.ac.in.

The minimum eligibility criteria includes that a candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board. A candidate must have secured 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category and for applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.

Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

DU Law Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Law at law.uod.ac.in.

Register yourself first and then login to the account.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.