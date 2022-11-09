DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 releasing today at ncweb.du.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 09, 2022 04:05 PM IST

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 will be released today, November 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission process can check the list through the official site of NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 on November 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board can check the third cut off through the official site of NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the third cut off list will be released on November 9 and the candidates can apply for admission from November 10 to November 11, 2022. Colleges can complete the approvals for admission against third cut off till November 12, 2022. The last date for payment of fees by candidates till November 13, 2022.

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 link available on the official home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the cut off list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of DU NCWEB.

