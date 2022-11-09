Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list released at du.ac.in, admission begins tomorrow

DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list released at du.ac.in, admission begins tomorrow

Published on Nov 09, 2022 06:05 PM IST

DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list has been released. Candidates can check the cut off list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University has released DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list on November 9, 2022. Candidates can check the third cut off list through the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in. The cut off list has been released for B.A (Prog.) and B.Com courses. Candidates can check the cut off lists through the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

The highest cut off is 87 percent in Miranda House for B.A (Prog.) Economics + Political Science, 89 percent in Miranda House for B.A (Prog.) History + Political Science. For B.Com courses, the highest cut off is Miranda House with 88 percent followed by 87 percent at Hansraj College.

The admission will commence from November 10, 2022 onwards. As per the press release, the details of the cut-off percentage of marks at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.

Candidates can apply for admission from November 10 to November 11, 2022. Colleges can complete the approvals for admission against third cut off till November 12, 2022. The last date for payment of fees by candidates till November 13, 2022.

B.A Cut off List

B.Com Cut off List

