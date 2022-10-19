DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in

University of Delhi will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on October 19, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for undergraduate courses at the Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board can apply now through the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

The courses offered by NCWEB are B.A (programme), B.Com under UG courses and various masters degree. The candidate enrolled for B.A. Programme / B.Com. will be required to complete the course within five years of their first enrolment. The process to enroll for postgraduate courses involves two modes- merit based and entrance test based.

Direct link to apply here

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow all the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on the admission link and a new page will open.

Press DU NCWEB link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU NCWEB.