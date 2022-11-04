DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date today to register against 2nd cut off list

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on November 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions 2022 can do it through the official site of DU NCWEB at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

College to complete approvals for admission against 2nd cut off till November 5, 2022. The last date of payment by candidates against 2nd cut off is till November 6, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these steps.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB Admission 2022 2nd cut off link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second cut off list was released on November 1, 2022. The highest cut off is 94 percentile at Miranda House for B.A Economics + Political Science course and 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college for B.Com admissions.

