Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date today to register against 2nd cut off list

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date today to register against 2nd cut off list

admissions
Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:37 AM IST

DU NCWEB Admission 2022 last date to register against 2nd cut off is today, November 4, 2022. Candidates can check the direct link and steps below.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date today to register against 2nd cut off list
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on November 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions 2022 can do it through the official site of DU NCWEB at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

College to complete approvals for admission against 2nd cut off till November 5, 2022. The last date of payment by candidates against 2nd cut off is till November 6, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these steps.

Direct link to apply here 

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU NCWEB Admission 2022 2nd cut off link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second cut off list was released on November 1, 2022. The highest cut off is 94 percentile at Miranda House for B.A Economics + Political Science course and 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college for B.Com admissions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ncweb education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP