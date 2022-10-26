DU NCWEB admissions against first cut-off list begins today

DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off, Admission 2022: University of Delhi will begin BA and BCom admissions against the first cut-off list of Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU NCWEB 1st cut-off 2022) today, October 26. Those who have scored equal to or more than the required cut-off marks can submit their forms on admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB has issued the first cut off list for BA and BCom courses. As per the admission schedule, the last date to register is October 28, 2022.

This year, the highest cut off is 94 per cent at Miranda House for BA Economics + Political Science course and 95 per cent at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college for BCom.

DU NCWEB BA cut off list

DU NCWEB BCom cut off list

NCWEB is for women candidates of the National Capital Territory of Delhi where students can appear in examination without attending regular classes. Various constituent colleges have centres for NCWEB students.

The classes are held either on Saturdays or on Sundays and during academic breaks of Delhi University. There are 50 teaching days in a year.

