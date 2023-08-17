DU releases 1st merit list for postgraduate admissions, link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 17, 2023 08:07 PM IST

DU releases 1st merit list for postgraduate admissions have been released. Candidates can check the list through the direct link given below.

DU PG first Merit Allotment List 2023: University of Delhi on Thursday issued the first allotment or merit list for admission to its postgraduate courses. Candidates who have applied for admission to the university can check the list on admission.uod.ac.in. The direct link has been given below. DU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates

Next, candidates who are eligible for admission have to accept the seat allotted to them in the first round between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21. The last date for paying the admission fee online is August 22, 4:59 pm.

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 direct link

The university will issue the second merit list on August 25 and the third one on September 4. If seats remain vacant, more admission rounds will take place, DU has informed.

How to check DU PG 1st merit list 2023

Go to admission.uod.ac.in.

Go to PG admissions.

Open the 1st allocation list link or login to your dashboard to check it.

Check the merit list and download it.

