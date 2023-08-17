DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Allotment result today on admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG first Merit Allotment List 2023 Live Updates: The first merit or allotment list for admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University will be issued today, August 17. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list after 5 pm by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.
Selected candidates have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21. The deadline for making online payment of the fee is August 22, 4:59 pm.
Second and third lists will be out on August 25 and September 4, respectively. Based on availability of seats, DU could announce more rounds of admissions.
- Aug 17, 2023 12:44 PM IST
What after DU PG 1st allotment list is released?
- Aug 17, 2023 12:02 PM IST
DU PG 1st merit list release time
The first merit list of PG admissions will be issued at 5 pm today on the CSAS portal.
- Aug 17, 2023 11:43 AM IST
