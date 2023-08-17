Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Allotment result today on admission.uod.ac.in
Live

DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Allotment result today on admission.uod.ac.in

Aug 17, 2023 12:44 PM IST
OPEN APP

DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check the DU PG merit list after 5 pm on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG first Merit Allotment List 2023 Live Updates: The first merit or allotment list for admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University will be issued today, August 17. Candidates can check the DU PG merit list after 5 pm by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.  

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
DU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Selected candidates have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21. The deadline for making online payment of the fee is August 22, 4:59 pm.

Second and third lists will be out on August 25 and September 4, respectively. Based on availability of seats, DU could announce more rounds of admissions. 

Follow this live blog for DU PG 1st merit list direct link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 17, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    What after DU PG 1st allotment list is released?

    Candidates have to accept the allotted seat by 4:59 pm on August 21 and pay the fee online by August 22, 4:59 pm.

  • Aug 17, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    DU PG 1st merit list release time

    The first merit list of PG admissions will be issued at 5 pm today on the CSAS portal.

  • Aug 17, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    DU PG 1st merit list releasing today

    The first merit list for postgraduate admissions at Delhi University will be issued today, August 17. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admission du admissions

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins Sep 1

admissions
Published on Aug 17, 2023 12:21 PM IST

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule has been released. The registration will begin on September 1, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins Sep 1
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Allotment result today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG 1st Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check the DU PG merit list after 5 pm on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
admissions
Updated on Aug 17, 2023 12:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG First Merit List 2023: Candidates can check it on admission.uod.ac.in after 5 pm.

DU PG 1st merit allotment list releasing today on admission.uod.ac.in (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
admissions
Updated on Aug 17, 2023 12:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JNU PG 1st merit list 2023 likely today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG admission 2023 1st merit list likely to release today, August 17, on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU PG admission 2023 1st merit list expected today (Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
admissions
Published on Aug 17, 2023 09:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: These results will be published on kea.kar.nic.in after 6 pm.

KCET 2023: UGCET round 1 seat allotment result today on kea.kar.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions
Published on Aug 17, 2023 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list out at bfuhs.ac.in, direct link here

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list out at bfuhs.ac.in, direct link here
admissions
Published on Aug 16, 2023 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Cracking the Code: How to get into Harvard Business School

Cracking the code to get into Harvard Business School: clarity of purpose, a competitive GMAT score, leadership, … and a passion for impact.

Harvard Business School looks for more than just numbers and profit margins. They give importance to political leadership, sustainability, and long-term inclusive growth.(Getty Images)
admissions
Updated on Aug 16, 2023 03:47 PM IST
BySandeep Gupta

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 registration ends tomorrow, August 17, 2023. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow
admissions
Published on Aug 16, 2023 01:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins, direct link here

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 2 begins. The direct link to apply is given below.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins, direct link here
admissions
Published on Aug 16, 2023 12:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Live: KCET seat allotment result today, NEET UG out

KCET seat allotment result today. NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results available on kea.kar.nic.in. 

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Allotment Results Live Updates (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
admissions
Updated on Aug 17, 2023 12:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results today

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Seat allotment results will be published through kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results today on kea.kar.nic.in
admissions
Published on Aug 16, 2023 09:43 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, August 16, 2023. The steps to check result is given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in
admissions
Published on Aug 15, 2023 02:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling window closes today at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling choice filling window for Round 2 will close today, August 15, 2023. The direct link is given below.

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling window closes today at mcc.nic.in
admissions
Published on Aug 15, 2023 11:40 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP BTech 2023 counselling registration date extended till Aug 20

AKTU extends registration date for UP BTech counselling 2023 to August 20. Document verification extended to August 22.

UP BTech 2023 counselling registration date extended till Aug 20
admissions
Published on Aug 14, 2023 02:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ISBF invites applications for London School of Economics' acclaimed courses

Candidates enrolled in these courses will graduate with a University of London degree, the institute has informed.

ISBF invites applications for London School of Economics' acclaimed courses (Representational image)(Unsplash)
admissions
Published on Aug 14, 2023 02:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out