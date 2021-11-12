Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG Admission 2021: First list to release on November 17, check schedule
admissions

DU PG Admission 2021: First list to release on November 17, check schedule

Delhi University will release the first list for DU PG Admission 2021 on November 17, 2021. Candidates can check the list through the official site of DU on du.ac.in. 
Published on Nov 12, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University has released the DU PG Admission 2021 schedule. The first list for post-graduate courses will release on November 17, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam or have applied for the admission round can check the list on the official site of DU on du.ac.in. 

As per the official schedule released by the varsity, the departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from November 18 to November 22, 2021, and payment against the first merit list will be till November 23, 2021.

The second list will be displayed on November 26, 2021, and the departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from December 4 to December 6, 2021, and payment against the third merit list will be done till December 7, 2021. 

The varsity will begin the first semester PG courses classes from December 1, 2021. The first even semester classes will commence on April 16, 2021. The first semester exams will be held from March 30 to April 12, 2022, and the first-year even semester exam will be held from August 12 to August 25, 2022. 

