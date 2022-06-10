Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

DU PG Admission 2022: Last date to apply, direct link here

Delhi University application window for DU PG admission will close down on June 10.
DU PG Admission 2022: Last date to apply, direct link here(Amal KS/HT file photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 03:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University will close the application window for DU PG admission 2022 today on June 10. Candidates who have yet to submit the DU PG 2022 admission form can do so by visiting the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2022 application fee: The application fee for the SC, ST, PwBD   300(per programme). For UR, OBC and EWS the application fee is 750 (per programme).

However, for Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDSL) the application fee is   1500  for SC, ST, PwBD and 2000 for UR, OBC, EWS and Other.

Direct link to apply

DUET PG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'New User or Registered User'

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit and pay the application fee

Preview the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference. 

