DU PG Admission 2022: Last date to apply for round 1

DU PG Admission 2022: The application process for the first round of Delhi University Postgraduate Admission 2022 will be closed today, December 4. Candidates who are in the first merit list can do it on admission.uod.ac.in.

On December 3, DU released a revised schedule for admissions against the first merit list. The revised schedule for first list of PG Entrance / Merit Based Admission 2022-23 can be checked by candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, departments/ colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against first merit list till December 5, 2022.

The last date for receiving payment against the first merit list is December 6, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till December 3, 2022.

The second merit list for DU PG admission will be released on December 7, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the second list till December 9, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates till December 10, 2022. The payments against the second merit list will be done till December 10, 2022.

