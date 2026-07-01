DU PG Admission 2026: Correction, mid-entry, third round of allocation schedule out at du.ac.in, registration begins

Delhi University has released the schedule for DU PG Admission 2026. The schedule has been released for upgrade, mid-entry, correction window, third round, CW, Sports, Ward and Round 1 of performance-based allocations cum admissions for PG programs. The schedule is available to candidates on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2026: Correction, mid-entry, third round of allocation schedule out at du.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The upgrade window is scheduled from July 1 to July 2, 2026. During this time, those students who have already taken admission to their allotted seats by making the necessary payment in Round 1 or Round 2 will be permitted to either lock their allotted seat or upgrade to a higher preference, if available. However, if the candidates have already received their first preference or have opted for a lock earlier, then they will not be permitted to upgrade their seats.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins at wbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply here

It is important to note that the mid-application and correction window period has been arranged for July 2 to July 4, 2026. The second application window will be open to candidates who were unable to apply earlier or could not complete their form properly. Admitted candidates can also make corrections to their applications. It is also important to note that the facility for category changes will be available only once, and no further changes will be entertained after that.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The third seat allocation round and the Round 1 performance-based program admissions have also been included in the schedule. The third allocation list will be published on July 6, 2026, while the CW, Sports, and Ward supplementary quota list will be made available on July 7, 2026. Seat acceptance, college verification, and payment of fees will take place on the officially designated dates. Candidates are required to check the admission portal regularly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third seat allocation round and the Round 1 performance-based program admissions have also been included in the schedule. The third allocation list will be published on July 6, 2026, while the CW, Sports, and Ward supplementary quota list will be made available on July 7, 2026. Seat acceptance, college verification, and payment of fees will take place on the officially designated dates. Candidates are required to check the admission portal regularly. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to apply here DU PG Admission 2026: How to Apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to apply here DU PG Admission 2026: How to Apply {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official DU PG CSAS admission portal must be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official DU PG CSAS admission portal must be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The registered login ID and password must be used to sign in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The registered login ID and password must be used to sign in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Upgrade, Freeze, or Mid-Entry option must be selected, as applicable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Upgrade, Freeze, or Mid-Entry option must be selected, as applicable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Required corrections must be made carefully before the deadline.

Click submit, then download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Fresh candidates must complete the online application form during the mid-entry window.

The required mid-entry fee of ₹1,000 (non-refundable) must be paid by fresh applicants.

Preferred programmes and colleges must be selected before the form is submitted.

Counselling Schedule Here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON