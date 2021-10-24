DU to release special cut-off list for UG admissions on October 25

Delhi University (DU) will release the special cut-off list for the remaining seats in undergraduate courses in affiliated colleges. The DU special cut-off list will be released on the official website of the University at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the latest data available regarding the UG admissions in the DU colleges, over 60,000 seats have already been filled. According to the data shared by the varsity’s admissions branch, DU had received 170,696 applications till the third cut-off, out of which 60,155 candidates had paid their fee till 5 pm on Saturday.

The University has over 70,000 approved seats in UG courses.

Through the special cut-off, those candidates who have the required percentage as per the three cut-off lists but have not taken admission due to certain reasons can take admission. “The special cut-off is strictly for those students who had the eligible scores as per the first three lists but could not take admission due to any reason or withdrew their application. But this will be subject to the availability of seats in the college. The cancellation process has been put on hold so that there is no movement of students in between different colleges,” a DU official has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Admission through special cut-off will be held from October 26 to 27.