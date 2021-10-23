After three cut-offs, over 60,000 seats in DU taken

Over 60,000 candidates have secured admission for various undergraduate courses in over 60 Delhi University colleges as the last date for fee payment under the third cut-off list ended on Saturday evening.

According to the data shared by the varsity’s admissions branch, DU had received 170,696 applications till the third cut-off, out of which 60,155 candidates had paid their fee till 5pm.

Though DU has around 70,000 sanctioned UG seats, its admission policy dictates that colleges must admit all students clearing the announced cut-offs, thereby increasing the total intake in many courses.

The university is expected to release a special cut-off on Monday, subject to the availability of seats in colleges, for those students who had the required percentage as per the three cut-offs but could not take admission due to any reason.

A member of the admissions committee also said that the university website would not allow for cancellation of admission till the special cut-off process is over.

“The special cut-off is strictly for those students who had the eligible scores as per the first three lists but could not take admission due to any reason or withdrew their application. But this will be subject to availability of seats in the college. The cancellation process has been put on hold so that there is no movement of students in between different colleges,” the official said.

Eligible candidates can take admission under the special cut-off between October 26 and 27 and pay their fee by October 29. The fourth cut-off will be declared on October 30.

Of the 11 undergraduate courses that announced 100% cutoff in the first list this year, seven will be closed in the fourth cut-off list, college officials said.