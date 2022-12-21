Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU UG Admission 2022: Special spot allocation list releasing tomorrow at du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Dec 21, 2022 04:38 PM IST

DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list will be releasing tomorrow, December 22, 2022. Candidates can check the list through the steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University will release DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list on December 22, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the special spot round counselling can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Candidates can accept the allocated seats from December 22 to December 23, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from December 22 to December 24, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till December 25, 2022. To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DU UG Admission 2022: How to check special spot allocation list

  • Visit the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process for special spot allocation round was conducted from December 19 to December 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UOD.

