DU UG admission 2022 to begin in September? What we know so far

DU UG Admission 2022: Undergraduate admission process at Delhi University is expected to begin in September, 2022. The university has launched the admission portal for the 2022-23 academic year – admission.uod.ac.in which contains information bulletin and other relevant details. DU has recently published a list of documents and certificate formats required for admissions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a major shift, Delhi University has moved from its traditional cut-off mark-based admission process – admission based on Class 12 board exam marks – to entrance examination-based admission process. From now on, those who want to take undergraduate admission at Delhi University will have to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG.

Those who qualify in CUET UG 2022 will then have to apply for admission at DU separately through the university’s admission portal.

In the recent notification DU has listed documents students will need to register for UG admissions. The university further asked candidates to be ready with these details by August 31.

This could mean that DU is planning to begin its admission process In September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After CUET UG 2022 result is announced, those who want to take admission at Delhi University should regularly visit the admission portal for more information.

What happened last year

In 2021, most of the state and central education boards had to cancel Class 12 final exams due to the second wave of COVID-19. They used alternative methods of assessment to prepare results. This resulted in many students scoring high marks in Class 12.

Because of this, cut-off marks at popular colleges of Delhi University skyrocketed – many closing admissions in the first or second rounds, with cut-offs as high as 99 or 100.

To tackle this issue, the university decided to go for entranced-based admissions from 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON