DU UG Admission 2023: 1st CSAS allocation list tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 02:52 PM IST

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023: The list will be available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

University of Delhi will release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions (DU UG 1st merit list 2023) tomorrow, August 1. The list will be available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

To check the DU UG 1st allocation list, candidates will have to login to their dashboards

As per the schedule of activities, candidates have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 1 and 4:59 pm on August 4. Colleges will verify and approve online applications by August 5. The deadline for online fee payment is August 6 (4:59 pm).

Vacant seats for the second round will be displayed on August 7, at 5 pm. Check the schedule for further details.

How to check DU UG 1st merit list 2023

  1. Go to admission.uod.ac.in.
  2. Now, go to the candidate dashboard.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check and download your allotment result.

