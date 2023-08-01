Home / Education / Admissions / DU UG Admission 2023 Live: CSAS 1st allotment merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2023 Live: CSAS 1st allotment merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in

Aug 01, 2023 12:01 PM IST
DU UG 1st Allotment Merit List Live Updates: The list will be out at 5 pm on the CSAS portal, admoission.uod.ac.in. 

DU UG 1st Allotment Merit List Live Updates: University of Delhi is going to release the first allocation or merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 1. Candidates can check the DU UG 1st allotment list 2023 after 5 pm on admission.uod.ac.in, by logging in to their dashboards. 

The last date for accepting an allotted seats under CSAS round 1 is August 4 (4:59 pm) and for fee payment, it is 4:59 pm on August 6. The number of vacant seats for CSAS round 2 will be displayed at 5 pm on August 7. 

When announced, details about the Delhi University first merit or allotment list will be shared here. Follow the blog for all the latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 01, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Where to check DU UG 1st allocation list

    The first allocation list will be available through the candidate dashboard on admission.uod.ac.in. Check it after 5 pm. 

  • Aug 01, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    DU Ug 1st merit list today

    Delhi University is releasing the Undergraduate first merit list today, August 1. Candidates can check it after 5 pm. 

Updated on Aug 01, 2023 12:01 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

