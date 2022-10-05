DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS Phase I and II registration ends on October 10

University of Delhi will close down the registration process for DU UG Admissions 2022 on October 10, 2022. The CSAS Phase I and II registration will close down next week on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidates who have successfully completed their application process of Phase 1 must proceed to make their preferences for programs and colleges. The candidates who have yet not completed Phase 1 can do so and proceed to Phase II. Candidates can apply for Phase 1 and Phase 2 through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for DU UG Admissions 2022

DU UG Admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on CSAS 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 allocation policy will be released by the varsity. The date of declaration of first list of admissions will be notified by October 10, 2022.