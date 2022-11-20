DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS spot round vacant seats releasing today at du.ac.in

Delhi University will release the DU UG Admissions 2022 CSAS spot round vacant seats on November 20, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the CSAS round can check the vacancy seats through the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for the spot allocation round from November 21 to November 22, 2022. The first spot allocation list will be declared on November 23, 2022. The candidates to accept the allocated seat from November 24 to November 25, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till November 27, 2022.

As per the official notice, on the declaration of the first spot admission round, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades. Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of first spot admission round.

The varsity may announce more spot admission round at a later stage, if required. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

Official Notice Here