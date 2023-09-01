Delhi University will release seat allocation result for DU UG Spot Admission 2023 on September 1, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the spot admission round can check the Round 1 seat allotment result through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Seat allocation result releasing today at du.ac.in

The allocations in spot admission round 1, CW II, ECA- II, Music II and BFA II will be released at 5 pm today. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allocation result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 1 to September 3, and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 2 to September 4, 2023. The last date of online payment of admission fees is till September 5, 2023.

There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and ‘Withdraw’ during the spot admission round 1. The seat allocated in the spot admission round 1 will be final. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.