DU UG Spot Admissions 2023: Application for Round 1 to begin today at du.ac.in

University of Delhi will begin the registration process for DU UG Spot Admissions 2023 on August 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the spot admissions can do it through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The link to apply will be activated after 5 pm.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for spot admission round 1 is till August 30, 2023. The allocations in spot admission round 1, CW II, ECA- II, Music II and BFA II will be released on September 1, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 1 to September 3, and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 2 to September 4, 2023.

The last date of online payment of admission fees is till September 5, 2023.

Candidates who had applied for CSAS UG 2023 and are not admitted to any college on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot round admission can participate.

The vacant seats will be displayed at 5 pm today, August 29. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU UG Spot Admissions 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of DU admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU UG Spot Admissions 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

