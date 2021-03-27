GATE 2021 score card released on gate.iitb.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released GATE 2021 score card on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the score card on the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitb.ac.in. The result for the same was announced on March 20, 2021.

The GATE score cards will be available on the website till June 30. However, candidates can also access the score cards between July 1 and December 31 by paying an additional charge of ₹500. To download the score card, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download score card here

GATE 2021 score card: How to download

• Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitb.ac.in.

• Click on GATE 2021 score card link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your score card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the scores and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 126813 candidates qualified the examination out of which 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female. As per the IIT Bombay data, the paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. The scores are calculated by subtracting negative marks for wrong response from the total marks secured for correct answers.