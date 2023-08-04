Gujarat University LLB final merit list, 1st round seat allotment released at oas2023.guadmissions.in

Gujarat University (GU) released the first-round merit list and seat allotment results for the three-year GU LLB programme. Candidates can check their merit ranking and allotted college at oas2023.guadmissions.in. Candidates can check the merit list and allotted college from August 4 to August 7.

“Candidates can view their Merit Ranking and Name of offered Center of Legal Education/ Law College in the Final Merit List from 04-08-2023 to 07-08-2023 (up to 5.00 pm) by entering the user Id and password as received in SMS/ e mail Id on mobile/mail Id given by student, by logging the website https://oas2023.guadmissions.in/” , reads the official notification.

Candidates who have been allocated a law college for the three-year GU LLB round 1 must pay ₹1,000 for male applicants and ₹500 for female candidates online. The university advised candidates to print their admission letters by August 8. Only ad hoc online payments will be accepted. The bank would not charge students any fees for online payment of Ad-hoc fees of Rs. 500 for male candidates and Rs. 200 for female candidates.

Selected candidates must report to the allotted institute between August 5 and August 7 for document verification and for payment of remaining fees.

For more details check the notification here.