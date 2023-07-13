HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary allotment result 2023 out on hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link

HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 for merit quota has been announced. Candidates can now go to hscap.kerala.gov.in and check their selection status.

Admissions under the first supplementary allotment list will be done on July 13 and 14, 2023, HSCAP said.

“Merit Quota First Supplementary Allotment Results Published. Admissions on 13th and 14th July 2023. Read Instruction for more Details,” reads a message displayed on the website.

A total of 45,394 seats were used for Supplementary vacancies of which 35,163 have been allotted and 10,600 have remained vacant, shows data shared by DGE Kerala.

Candidates can login to the website and check their allotment status. These are the steps to follow:

Go to hscap.kerala.gov.in. Go to the candidate login page. Enter username, password, choose district and login. Check your allotment result. Take a printout of the page for admission purposes.

Here is the direct link to check HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023.