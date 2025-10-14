Indian Council of Agricultural Research has released ICAR Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the schedule on the official website of ICAR at icarcounseling.com. ICAR Counselling 2025 schedule released for UG, PG and Ph.D courses at icarcounseling.com, check here (HT file)

As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin on October 14 and will end on October 17, 2025. The link to register online will be activated at 2 pm today.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be displayed on October 21, 2025. The document verification will end on October 23, re-submission of documents and seat acceptance fee will be done on October 24, 2025.

ICAR Counselling 2025: How to register To apply for the counselling process candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAR at icarcounseling.com.

2. Click on ICAR Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be four rounds of counselling and the mop-up round, if needed. Upgradation will be permitted in the first, second and third rounds only.

The candidates who had registered during the first round of counselling, paid the prescribed counselling registration fee but could not fill their choices are also allowed to participate in the Mop- up/final round of counselling. They are, however, exempted from paying the counselling registration fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAR.