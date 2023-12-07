IELTS One Skill Retake gets approval of Immigration New Zealand, applicants to be allowed to retake any LRWS skill

Immigration New Zealand has announced the acceptance of the IELTS One Skill Retake, as part of its initiative to streamline the visa and migration application process.

According to a press release issued by IELTS, as part of the IELTS One Skill Retake option, test takers will be allowed to retake any one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking) if they did not achieve their desired score the first time.

The IELTS One Skill Retake option has been recognized by Immigration New Zealand as a valid and reliable means of assessing English language proficiency, meeting the stringent requirements for international migration to the country.

The press release highlighted that by enabling test-takers to focus on refining individual skills, the IELTS One Skill Retake will facilitate a more personalized approach to language assessment.

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director – IELTS, IDP Education stated that the acceptance of IELTS One Skill Retake by Immigration New Zealand is a testament to the quality and adaptability of the testing system.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, “We are proud to support individuals in their journey toward international study and migration. This development not only acknowledges the diverse language capabilities of test-takers but also aligns with our mission to facilitate seamless international migration opportunities.”

Over 900 organizations including UK Visas & Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, National Boards, and more accept the IELTS One Skill Retake for registration in their respective sectors.

The press release said that applicants who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. The applicants can then choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

(For more information, visit the official website.)