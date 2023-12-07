FedEx invests USD 100 million, inaugurates first Advanced Capability Community in Hyderabad to nurture tech talent

FedEx, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, has made an investment of USD 100 million in Hyderabad and inaugurated its first Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in the city on Tuesday. FedEx inaugurates first Advanced Capability Community in Hyderabad(AP)

Also read: IGNOU, Open University of Kenya sign strategic MoU to enhance learning experience of students

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to a press release issued by FedEx, the launch ceremony was attended by FedEx Corporation President and CEO Raj Subramaniam, and Richard Smith, FedEx Express President and CEO of Airline and International.

The release stated that the FedEx ACC is envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, in line with the Telangana government's strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent.

Also read: OECD Survey: Mathematics, reading skills in unprecedented decline in teenagers

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, stated that the investment in talent and innovation is part of the company’s broader plan to drive excellence and deliver unparalleled smart logistics solutions worldwide.

“By leveraging an exceptional talent pool, we are accelerating digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions to our customers,” Subramaniam said.

(For more information, visit the official website)