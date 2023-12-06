IGNOU, Open University of Kenya sign strategic MoU to enhance learning experience of students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and The Open University of Kenya (OUK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration across various domains. IGNOU, Open University of Kenya collaborate to boost learning experience of students.

According to a press release issued by IGNOU, the collaboration focuses on many areas including facilitating student and faculty mobility, incorporating cutting-edge technology for teaching and learning, capacity-building programs for OUK staff, curriculum development aligned with market needs, sharing expertise in e-learning platforms, joint research and development initiatives, and more.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto by Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research, Ministry of Education, Kenya, and Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU.

Also read: NIFT 2024: Application process begins at www.nift.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

As part of the program, the Kenyan delegates also visited the Electronic Media Production Center (EMPC) of IGNOU and lauded the initiatives of the University.

(For more information, visit the official website)