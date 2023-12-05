BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link
Dec 05, 2023 07:54 PM IST
BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination result today, December 5. Candidates who took the Assistant Officer Main( written) examination can check the results on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The written examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer Post was conducted from November 5 to November 7 in examination centers across Patna. A total of 363 candidates have passed the examination.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Direct link to check BPSC AAO Main 2022 result
BPSC AAO Main 2022 result: How to check
Follow the steps given below to check the BPSC AAO Main result
Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the AAO Main 2022 result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference.