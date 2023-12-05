close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 07:54 PM IST

BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination result today, December 5. Candidates who took the Assistant Officer Main( written) examination can check the results on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC AAO Main 2022 result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The written examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer Post was conducted from November 5 to November 7 in examination centers across Patna. A total of 363 candidates have passed the examination.

Direct link to check BPSC AAO Main 2022 result

BPSC AAO Main 2022 result: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the BPSC AAO Main result

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AAO Main 2022 result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
