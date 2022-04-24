Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: Last date to register today, apply at ignou.ac.in

The registration window for the BE.d and BSCN Entrance Exam for the January 2022 Session ends today, April 24.
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 07:55 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for BE.d and BSCN Entrance Exam for January 2022 Session will end today, on April 24. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The entrance examination fee is 1000.

Here's the direct link to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the application from.

IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Fill personal details, programme details, qualification details and correspondence details

Step 3: Upload Scanned Photograph and Signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Preview your application and submit

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For Refund of fee (in case of double payment) please write to entrancetest@ignou.ac.in. (contact no. 011-29572209)

For enquiries related to exam centre/issue of hall ticket please write to bhavana@ignou.ac.in. (contact no. 011-29572202)

 

 

 

