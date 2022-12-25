Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU 2023: Last date to register for B.Ed, PhD and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam

admissions
Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:58 AM IST

The registration process for IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, PhD, and BSc Nursing Entrance Exam will end today.

ByHT Education Desk

The IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 application window for the B.Ed, B.Sc. Nursing and Ph.D. programmes will close down on December 25. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted an application can do so online at www.ignou.ac.in.

The registration fee for the IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, Phd, and BSc Nursing entrance examination is 1000. The entrance examination for IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, PhD, and BSC Nursing will be conducted on January 8.

Here's the direct link to apply for IGNOU 2023 entrance examination

IGNOU 2022: How to apply for BED/PHD/BSC Nursing

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link, “ Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023”

Click on the link for your examination

Fill in the application form

Upload all documents required

Pay the application fees

