IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Registration for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D begins at ignou.ac.in, links here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU Entrance Test 2024. The entrance test registration has commenced for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D degrees. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration process was started on December 12 and will end on December 31, 2023. The examination was conducted on January 7, 2024 at various exam centers across the country. The duration of the exam is for 2.30 hours.

Direct link to apply for Ph.D

Direct link to apply for B.Ed

Direct link to apply for B.Sc

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: How to register

To apply for the entrance test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the required degree link.

Click on new registration and fill the necessary details.

Once done, click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1000/- for all the degrees. The payment should be done by using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by Banks in India or through online Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

