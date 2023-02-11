IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration date extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the fresh admission and the re-registration date for IGNOU January 2023 Session. The re-registration date has been extended till February 20, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date to apply for the January session was till December 31, 2022, which has been extended till January 15, then again extended to February 10, 2023. This is the third time the re-registration date has been extended by the varsity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to register

To apply for the session, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on re-registration 2023 link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and select a course.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU campus placement will take place on February 15, 2023. The registration for the placement drive will be done on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am and the pre-placement talk will be held at 11 am at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus.