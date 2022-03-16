IGNOU January admissions 2022: Last date for registration extended

The deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the January 2022 session has been extended to March 25. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

The extension would not apply to certificate, semester, or merit-based programmes.

‘The last date of Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate, semester based and merit based Programme) and Re-registration for the January 2022 Session has been extended till 25th March 2022', reads the official press release of IGNOU.

Direct link to apply

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to apply

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, ‘Online Admission Link for Online Programmes(except Certificate,Semester based and Merit based Programmes) for January 2022 Session is open till 25th March 2022’

Register your self

Key in your credentials and log in

Fill the application form, and upload documents

Pay your application fees, and click on submit

Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

