Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January Session 2023: Fresh admission & re-registration date extended

IGNOU January Session 2023: Fresh admission & re-registration date extended

admissions
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:58 AM IST

IGNOU January Session 2023 registration date has been extended for fresh admission and re-registration. Candidates can apply online till February 28, 2023.

IGNOU January Session 2023: Fresh admission & re-registration date extended
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for ODL and online courses for IGNOU January Session 2023. The registration date has been extended till February 28, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration date for online programmes ODL and merit based ODL programmes for January 2023 session date has been extended. Along with this, the last date for re-registration for the January 2023 session with late fee of 200/- has also been extended.

Direct link to apply for ODL, online programmes

Direct link to re-register 

IGNOU January Session 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the link for ODL programme, Online programme and Merit based ODL programme.
  • Click on any one of them and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ignou education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP