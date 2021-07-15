IGNOU July Admission 2021: Last date today to re-register on ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the re-registration process for IGNOU July Admission 2021 on July 15. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process for July session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The registration for admission to July 2021 session for other candidates also ends on July 15. The university has also extended the deadline for submission of examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and field work journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till July 15. Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to re-register

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU Samarth portal link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity has exempted candidates belonging to SC/ST category from paying July session fees. Such candidates should submit their applications in online mode along with the softcopy of documents required for the claim.